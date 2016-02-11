LONDON Feb 11 Britain is unlikely to join the
European Union's banking union, which is centred on the euro
zone, as it is not needed for being part of the wider EU single
market, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on
Thursday.
Cunliffe told a committee of Britain's upper house of
parliament that he did not expect Britain to join the banking
union, which is open to EU member states that are not part of
the single currency area.
He said the banking union, where the European Central Bank
supervises lenders, was needed for euro zone members because of
their shared currency and shared lender of last resort.
The banking union still had not solved the issue of which
governments would bail out banks in a crisis, said Cunliffe, who
previously was Britain's top diplomat to the EU.
"I don't think a banking union is necessary to operate a
single market in financial services," Cunliffe told the
committee.
"I can't see why, when we retain responsibility for our
currency, for our central bank and lender of last resort, why it
would be necessary in terms of accountability (or) desirable to
make that step," Cunliffe added.
