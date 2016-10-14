NOTTINGHAM, England Oct 14 Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney said he was willing to allow inflation to
run higher than the central bank's 2 percent target in order to
help employment and allow Britain's economy to grow.
Carney made the comment as he described the BoE's mission at
the start of a public meeting in the central English city of
Nottingham, one of several being held on Friday by senior BoE
officials.
British inflation is expected to rise above 2 percent in
2017 because of a sharp fall in the value of the pound following
the country's decision to leave the European Union.
The BoE has previously signalled it is likely to cut
interest rates below their already historic low of 0.25 percent
in order to help the economy cope with the shock of the Brexit
vote. Its next announcement on rates is due on Nov. 3.
