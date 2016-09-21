LONDON, Sept 21 British economic growth has slowed in the three months since Britain voted to leave the European Union, and business investment and employment are likely to be flat over the coming year, a quarterly Bank of England survey showed on Wednesday.

The BoE's regional agents said consumer spending had remained resilient, according to businesses they had spoken to, while the housing market was steady outside of London.

"The annual rate of activity growth had slowed overall as uncertainty had risen following the EU referendum, although it had remained positive," the BoE said.

"Companies' investment and employment intentions had fallen, and were consistent with broadly flat levels of capital spending and employment over the coming six to twelve months," it added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas)