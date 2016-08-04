LONDON Aug 4 Following is the full text of a
statement by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney at the start
of a news conference after the bank announced it would cut
interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent and buy 60
billion pounds of government debt.
"The decision to leave the European Union marks a regime
change. In the coming years, the UK will redefine its openness
to the movement of goods, services, people and capital.
Some of the adjustments to this new reality may prove
difficult and many will take time. But the UK can handle change.
It has one of the most flexible economies in the world. It
benefits from a deep reservoir of human capital, world-class
infrastructure and the rule of law. Its people are admired the
world over for their strength under adversity.
To be clear, the future potential of this economy and its
implications for jobs, real wages and wealth are not the gifts
of monetary policymakers. We cannot immediately or fully offset
the economic impacts of a large structural shock.
However, monetary policy can support the necessary
adjustments of the UK economy during a period of heightened
uncertainty.
That's why, at its meeting yesterday, the MPC agreed an
exceptional package of measures comprising:
- a 25 basis point reduction in Bank Rate to 0.25 percent;
- a new Term Funding Scheme (TFS) to reinforce the
pass-through of the cut in Bank Rate to the borrowing rates
actually faced by households and firms;
- a new programme of private sector asset purchases with up
to 10 billion pounds of UK corporate bonds; and
- a 60 billion pound expansion of gilt purchases.
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
We took these steps because the economic outlook has changed
markedly, with the largest revision to our GDP forecast since
the MPC was formed almost two decades ago.
Early indicators are consistent with the risks the MPC
identified before the vote. And we now face a trade-off between
the degree of support we give to the economy on the one hand and
how fast we return inflation sustainably to the target on the
other.
By acting early and comprehensively, the MPC can reduce
uncertainty, bolster confidence, blunt the slowdown, and support
the necessary adjustments in the UK economy.
The degree and composition of stimulus is largely determined
by the effects of the vote to leave the EU on demand, supply and
the exchange rate.
DEMAND
Beginning with demand, the 9 percent depreciation of
sterling since the referendum will boost exports and weigh on
imports. However, even though the MPC expects the current
account deficit to halve over the next three years, improvements
in the external sector are not expected to offset fully the drag
from substantially weaker private domestic demand.
The MPC expects several factors to weigh on investment in
the near term and on employment and consumer spending over time.
These include a protracted period of heightened uncertainty,
weaker activity in residential and commercial real estate
markets, and a higher cost of capital for UK-focused firms.
Some of these effects are beginning to manifest in surveys
of investment intentions, business activity and the housing
market. These indicators have fallen sharply, in most cases to
levels last seen in the wake of the financial crisis, and in
some cases to all-time lows.
The MPC has been conservative in its interpretation of these
data, producing a forecast that is stronger than historical
relationships would imply. Nonetheless, we expect aggregate
demand to grow only a little for the next few quarters before
picking up to rates that remain below those projected in May.
SUPPLY
The extent to which this lower path for aggregate demand is
likely to be accompanied by a lower path for aggregate supply is
a key determinant of the inflation outlook.
The weakness in demand will itself weigh on supply as a
period of low investment restrains growth in the capital stock
and productivity.
There could also be more direct implications for supply from
the decision to leave the European Union. The UK's trading
relationships are likely to change, but precisely how will be
unclear for some time. If companies are uncertain about the
future impact of this on their businesses, they could delay
decisions about building supply capacity or entering new
markets. In addition, in anticipation of the UK's new trading
arrangements, a period of resource reallocation could be
necessary as some sectors of the economy expand and others
contract.
As a result of these factors, the MPC expects supply growth
to remain well below past average rates throughout the forecast
period.
The combination of these demand and supply factors means
that cumulative GDP growth is expected to be around 2.5 percent
lower by the end of the forecast period than was the case in
May. On balance, even after stimulus, a margin of spare capacity
is expected to open up and the unemployment rate expected to
rise from its current level of 4.9 percent to around 5.5 percent
over the next two years.
EXCHANGE RATE
The fall in sterling will push up on import and consumer
prices notably over the next three years. Indeed, despite the
much weaker outlook for activity, CPI inflation in two years'
time is projected to be higher than expected in May, reaching
2.4 percent at both the two and three year points of our
forecast.
POLICY TRADE-OFF
The MPC's Remit recognises that when the effects of shocks
persist over an extended period, the MPC is likely to face an
exceptional trade-off between returning inflation to target
promptly and stabilising output.
When this is the case, the Remit requires the MPC to explain
how it has balanced that trade-off, including the horizon over
which it aims to return inflation to target.
Fully offsetting the persistent effects of sterling's
depreciation on inflation would require exerting further
downward pressure on domestic costs. And that would mean even
more lost output and a total disregard for higher unemployment.
In the Committee's judgement, such outcomes would be
undesirable in themselves and, moreover, would be unlikely to
generate a sustainable return of inflation to the target beyond
its three-year forecast period.
As a result, in order to mitigate some of the adverse
effects of the shock on growth, the MPC is setting policy so
that inflation settles at its target over a longer period than
the usual 18-24 months.
POLICY RESPONSE
To achieve this balance, the MPC is today implementing a
timely, coherent and comprehensive package of measures.
First, the response is timely because the combination of the
markedly weaker outlook for the economy and the lags in the
transmission of monetary policy dictates the need for stimulus
now. For example, cutting Bank Rate will immediately ease
financing conditions for households and firms, thereby
supporting activity. Around half of mortgagors have floating
rate contracts and more than four-fifths of bank loans held by
firms are at floating rates; lower interest rates will be felt
immediately in the economy.
Second, the package of measures is coherent.
The MPC recognises the risk that, when interest rates are
very low, Bank Rate cuts might not be fully passed on to the
interest rates actually faced by households and firms. There
have been examples overseas of interest rates on loans
increasing when official policy rates have been reduced from
very low levels.
The MPC is determined that the stimulus the economy needs
does not get diluted as it passes through the financial system.
That's why it has launched a new Term Funding Scheme. The
TFS will reinforce the transmission of cuts in Bank Rate to the
interest rates actually faced by households and firms.
Compared to the old Funding for Lending Scheme, the TFS is a
pure monetary policy instrument that is likely to be more
stimulative pound-for-pound. Specifically, it:
- reinforces Bank Rate cuts,
- reduces the effective lower bound of Bank Rate to close to
but a little above zero,
- charges a penalty rate if banks don't lend,
- covers all types of lending, and
- is funded by central bank reserves.
UK banks and building societies could borrow up to 100
billion pounds over the next year at rates that neutralise the
effects that could otherwise cause them not to pass on the new
lower Bank Rate to end borrowers.
The coherence of today's stimulus package is further
enhanced by:
- The FPC's decision today to amend the leverage ratio
framework for UK banks by excluding central bank reserves. This
gets a regulatory constraint out of the way of monetary policy
operations without compromising financial stability;
- The FPC's earlier action to increase the availability of
credit by up to 150 billion pounds by cutting the
counter-cyclical capital buffer rate to zero and emphasising
that banks' liquidity reserves are usable; and
- The PRA Board's decision to use regulatory flexibilities
to smooth insurers' transition to new regulatory standards in a
very low interest rate environment.
Third, the package is comprehensive. The cut in Bank Rate,
the new Term Funding Scheme, the new corporate bond purchases
and the expansion of gilt purchases work through multiple
channels, are mutually reinforcing, and more powerful as a
result.
In the absence of these actions, output would have been
lower, unemployment higher, and slack greater over the forecast
period, and the return of inflation to the target would have
been less sustainable.
The purchase of up to 10 billion pounds of UK corporate
bonds will support the real economy by directly affecting
financing conditions for companies that make a material
contribution to UK economic activity. By supporting investment,
this action should improve the monetary policy trade-off with
inflation. By acting in capital markets, it will be
complementary to the TFS which reinforces the bank lending
channel. And by lowering credit and liquidity premia, corporate
bond purchases are an efficient means of providing stimulus.
Expanding the stock of gilts held in the Asset Purchase
Facility by 60 billion pounds will reinforce the transmission of
lower Bank Rate to longer-term market interest rates. In
addition, by triggering a process of portfolio rebalancing among
sellers of long-dated gilts, gilt purchases will transmit to
other risky asset prices, easing financial conditions and
providing additional stimulus directly.
CONCLUSION
The MPC has worked closely with the Bank's other committees
to understand how conventional and unconventional monetary
measures interact with the financial system. We have tailored
our approach to avoid unintended consequences. This joined-up
approach, using multiple channels, will ensure that stimulus
will have maximum impact on the real economy.
By acting now, the MPC is supporting the necessary
adjustments in the UK economy and ensuring a more sustainable
return of inflation to the target in the medium term.
This is a timely, coherent and comprehensive package of
measures. It is appropriately sized given the scale of the
shock, uncertainties about the degree of the adjustment, and
relatively limited data.
All of the elements in this package have scope to be
increased. The MPC can lower Bank Rate, increase the size of the
TFS, and expand the scale or variety of assets held in the Asset
Purchase Facility.
Indeed, if the incoming data prove broadly consistent with
the August Inflation Report forecast, a majority of MPC members
would anticipate a further cut in Bank Rate to its effective
lower bound at one of the MPC's forthcoming meetings during the
course of this year.
Today's announcement is the latest element of the Bank's
joined-up policy response to the referendum.
A plan that was based on months of extensive analysis of the
risks, detailed planning and appropriate public communication
before the vote.
A plan that delivered a broad range of contingency measures
to contain the immediate impact on the financial system of the
result.
A plan that has already expanded the amount of credit
available to the economy.
And now a plan that delivers a timely, coherent and
comprehensive monetary policy response that lowers the cost of
credit and improves financial conditions for households and
businesses across a wide range of channels.
The Bank continues to stand ready to take whatever action is
needed to achieve its objectives for monetary and financial
stability as the UK adjusts to new realities, and moves forward
to seize new opportunities, outside the EU."
