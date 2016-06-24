LONDON, June 24 Financial markets priced in a
growing chance that the Bank of England will cut interest rates
this year as Britain's vote to leave the European Union sent
rate futures rallying and pushed bond yields to record lows.
Investors flocked to safe-haven assets as the "Leave" vote
convulsed euro zone markets, with sterling plunging to its
lowest level in three decades.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said the central bank would take
all necessary steps to secure monetary and financial stability
and would consider further policy action in coming weeks.
Strategists said SONIA forwards fully priced in a rate cut
by the end of the year and a more than 50 percent chance of one
by August. Before the vote, they suggested only a 20-30 percent
chance of a cut by year-end.
"The EU referendum result was a shock to investors,
prompting a sell-off in risk markets due to heightened
uncertainty about the UK economy and the ramifications for the
euro area, both politically and economically," Nick Stamenkovic,
a strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said.
Short sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> rallied by
between 14 and 39 ticks across 2016 and 2017 contracts. The
September 2016 rate future was 14 ticks higher at 99.57
and the December 2016 contract was 18 ticks higher at 99.59.
Two-year gilt yields, which are particularly
sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell to their lowest
since mid-2013 at 0.233 percent and 10-year yields
fell to a record low of 1.018 percent.
They were down 24 and 29 basis points respectively on the
day.
"They (The BoE) have also said that they could cut Bank rate
towards zero but I think they've been very clear that towards
zero doesn't mean all the way to zero... So there isn't really
much room to price in much more than a full 25 bps cut," Sam
Hill, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said.
"And I think stimulus after that would be in the form of ...
gilt purchases."
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by John
Stonestreet)