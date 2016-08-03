FRANKFURT Aug 3 German roof tile maker Braas
Monier cut its 2016 guidance for like-for-like sales
growth, partly due to uncertainty around Britain's decision to
leave the European Union, which is weighing on UK orders.
"In June, some UK merchants significantly reduced their
order volumes, which management views to be linked rather to
uncertainties around the UK referendum than to a lower
underlying market demand," it said in its second-quarter
financial report.
Braas Monier, which generates 13 percent of its annual sales
in Britain, said on Wednesday it now saw revenues excluding
foreign exchange effects and recent acquisitions rising by
around 1 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast
for 2 to 3 percent growth.
Britain's construction industry is reeling from the sharpest
downturn in seven years, prompting companies across the sector
to rethink their sales and earnings targets for the year.
Braas Monier's like-for-like revenues slipped 1 percent in
the second quarters, weighed down by a 2.6 percent slide in
Western Europe.
The company said it expected the UK market to continue
growing in the short term thanks to a strong order book, albeit
at a slower pace.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)