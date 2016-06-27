(Repeats story first issued on June 26)
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, June 26 To leave, or not to leave: that
is the question. Still.
After Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union,
there is no indication that a so-called Brexit will happen soon.
It maybe never will.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who is resigning, has said he
will not take the formal step to an EU divorce on the grounds
that his successor should. Because the referendum is not
legally-binding, some politicians are suggesting a parliament
vote before formally triggering Brexit.
A petition on the UK government's website on holding a
second referendum has gained more than 3 million signatories in
just two days.
European leaders, facing the biggest threat to European
unity since World War Two, are divided over how swiftly divorce
talks should start. Paris wants haste and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel is urging patience. European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said he wanted to "start immediately".
And on Sunday, Scotland's leader said Scotland may veto
Brexit altogether. Under devolution rules, the parliaments of
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are required to consent to
any EU divorce, according to a report by the House of Lords.
Most British politicians agree such a decisive 52-48 win for
Leave in the referendum means a divorce must happen. Anything
less would be a slap in the face of democracy.
"The will of the British people is an instruction that must
be delivered," a choking Cameron said in his resignation speech,
which marked the most tumultuous end to a British premiership
since Anthony Eden resigned in 1957 after the Suez crisis.
Still, the upswell of chatter - #regrexit is trending big on
twitter - over whether Britain might be able to reconsider
speaks to the disbelief gripping this continent in the wake of a
vote that has unleashed financial and political mayhem.
Sterling has plunged, and Britain's political parties are
both crippled. Cameron is a lameduck leader, and the main
opposition Labour party on Sunday attempted a coup against its
leader, with nine top officials resigning.
"The kaleidoscope has been shaken up not just in terms of
our relationship with the EU but in terms of who runs our
parties, who governs the country and what the country is made up
of," said Anand Menon, Professor of European Politics and
Foreign Affairs at King's College London.
"It is very hard to see where the pieces are."
ARTICLE 50
The law provisioning an EU member country's exit from the
union is Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty that is effectively the
EU's constitution. It has never been invoked before.
Before the vote, Cameron had said Article 50 would be
triggered straight away if Britain voted to leave. Over the
weekend, several EU officials also said the UK needed to
formally split right away - possibly at a Tuesday EU meeting.
But officials of the Leave campaign - including former
London mayor Boris Johnson - are stepping on the brakes. They
say they want to negotiate Britain's post-Brexit relationship
with the EU before formally pulling the trigger to divorce.
European officials and observers say such a deal is
unlikely, especially considering the thorny issues involved.
For example, it is unlikely that the EU would grant Britain
access to the single market - key to allowing Britain trade
goods and services in the EU - without London accepting the free
movement of EU workers. But the biggest issue for those who
voted to leave the bloc was limits on immigration - something
the Leave campaigners promised.
DIVIDED UK
On Sunday, a petition to call for a second referendum was
gaining supporters, reaching 3.3 million signatories by the
afternoon. David Lammy, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour
Party, said it was within parliament's powers to call a second
referendum and urged that it be done.
Perhaps the most vocal resistance to a British exit is
coming from Scotland.
Scotland, a nation of five million people, voted to stay in
the EU by 62 to 38 percent, compared to the 54 percent in
England who voted to leave.
Under the United Kingdom's complex arrangements to devolve
some powers to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, legislation
generated in London to set off an EU divorce would have to gain
consent from the three devolved parliaments, according to a
report by the House of Lords' European Union Committee.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC on
Sunday that she would consider urging the Scottish parliament to
block such a motion. It is not clear, however, whether such a
scenario would ever materialize or be binding. Sturgeon's
spokesman later said that the British government might not seek
consent in the first place.
Moreover, Sturgeon is simply laying out the groundwork for a
new referendum on Scottish independence from the United Kingdom
--something the first minister said was "highly likely."
WITHDRAWAL
While there is no precedent for Article 50, the House of
Lords has discussed how any Brexit would work. In May, it
published a report after consultations with legal experts.
In the report, Derrick Wyatt, one of the professors
involved, said that while it would be politically difficult, the
law allows the UK to change its mind after invoking Article 50.
"In law, the UK could change its mind before withdrawal from
the EU and decide to stay in after all," said Wyatt.
(Editing by Alessandra Galloni)