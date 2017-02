LONDON, June 24 The city of Bristol in western England voted less strongly than expected to remain in the European Union at Thursday's membership referendum.

Official figures showed 61.7 percent of voters in Bristol, one of the largest voting areas by population and predicted to be one of safest for remain, backed staying in the European Union.

Analysis by J.P. Morgan had predicted 73.6 percent of voters in Bristol would back remain. (Reporting by UK Bureau; editing by Kate Holton)