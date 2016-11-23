LONDON Nov 23 Britain's Debt Management Office
said on Wednesday it planned to increase government bond
issuance by 15 billion pounds ($18.6 billion) in the 2016/17
financial year, a much bigger rise than the country's primary
dealers had expected.
The DMO raised its net government financing requirement for
the current financial year by 20.6 billion pounds to 152.1
billion pounds, compared with its previous remit of 131.5
billion pounds.
Fifteen billion pounds of the increase will be funded
through gilt issuance. A Reuters poll of primary dealers had
pointed to a 3 billion pound increase in gilt issuance.
The DMO said it planned four additional gilt auctions and an
extra syndicated sale.
The remainder of the financing requirement will be funded
through additional net short-term treasury bill sales of 5.6
billion pounds, up from zero previously and against expectations
of a 6.5 billion pound increase.
($1 = 0.8074 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce)