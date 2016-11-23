LONDON Nov 23 The British government will
cancel a planned fuel duty rise for the seventh successive year,
finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.
His predecessor George Osborne cut fuel duty - which is paid
on petrol, diesel and other fuels used in vehicles and for
heating - in March 2011 and the rate has been frozen since.
The significant fall in global oil prices had pushed down
forecourt prices and led to speculation that taxes could rise
earlier in the year but since then prices have crept up partly
due to the fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote.
The pound has fallen by around 15 percent against the dollar
since the June 23 referendum, pushing up the cost of importing
goods and materials.
The average price of petrol at the pump stands at 115 pence,
one of the highest levels in the European Union, and steadily
rising from a recent low of just over 100 pence in March,
according to data from motoring lobby group the RAC.
"Today we stand on the side of the millions of hardworking
people in our country by cancelling the fuel duty rise for the
seventh successive year," Hammond told parliament, giving his
first budget update since taking on the role in July.
Hammond said this would save the average car driver 130
pounds a year, and an average van driver 350 pounds.
The price of fuel remains a sensitive topic in Britain where
lorry drivers, angry at the price of fuel, blockaded refineries
in 2000, bringing the country to a halt and forcing many
forecourts to shut and others to introduce rationing.
Fuel duty was last increased by 0.76p per litre on January 1
2011 but was then cut a few months later by Osborne faced with
growing pressure from motorists angry at rising prices less than
a year into then Conservative-led coalition government's tenure.
In March 2011, the average price of a litre of unleaded
petrol was 134 pence.
Fuel duty currently stands at 57.95 pence per litre and
consumers also pay value added tax as well of 20 percent on most
fuel, or 5 percent on fuel for heating homes, meaning that more
than half the price paid by the British consumer is tax.
Consumers pay the highest diesel price in Europe according
to European Union data and one of the highest petrol prices.
