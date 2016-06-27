BUCHAREST, June 27 Britain's exit from the European Union will mean a worrying 15 percent drop in the bloc's annual budget from 2020, EU Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Cretu said on Monday.

"Regional policy is the closest to the people, it is the most visible, as it shows how European funds change their lives, so from this point of view I'm worried because it's clear that Britain's exit will make the overall EU budget after 2020 fall by about 15 percent," Cretu told Digi24 TV from Brussels.

She also said the EU was engaged in "full talks over fund re-allotments for other priorities than regional policy."

