LONDON, July 1 British finance minister George Osborne has dropped his target of turning the country's budget deficit into a surplus 2020, the BBC reported on Friday.

Osborne was quoted as saying Britain needed to be "realistic about achieving a surplus by the end of the decade" as the economy was showing "clear signs" of shock after last week's decision by voters to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; writing by William Schomberg)