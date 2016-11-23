LONDON Nov 23 A system of guaranteed annual
pension increases for retired citizens will remain but the
government will review its public spending priorities for 2020
onwards, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on
Wednesday.
Since June 2010, Britain's state pension has risen by
whichever is higher out of Consumer Price Index inflation,
average earnings growth or 2.5 percent - a so-called
'triple-lock' designed to court elderly Britons who typically
vote in large numbers at general elections.
"We will meet our pledge to our country's pensioners through
the triple lock. But as we look ahead to the next parliament, we
will need to ensure we tackle the challenges of rising longevity
and fiscal sustainability," Hammond said in his first budget
update to parliament.
"The government will review public spending priorities and
other commitments for the next parliament in light of the
evolving fiscal position."
Earlier this month a committee of lawmakers called for the
triple lock to be scrapped, saying it had succeeded in raising
pensioner incomes but needed to be replaced with a fairer system
after the next election due in 2020.
