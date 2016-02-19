LONDON Feb 19 Negotiations on a change to Britain's EU membership terms will continue into the evening and a British cabinet meeting will not be possible on Friday, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Twitter.

Cameron, locked in talks in Brussels with fellow EU leaders, said a cabinet meeting in London would be held "if and when a deal is done".

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)