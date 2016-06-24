LONDON, June 24 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said he would stand down by October after voters decided
Britain should leave the European Union, something Cameron had
campaigned against.
Following are comments by Cameron who was speaking to media
outside his 10 Downing Street residence on Friday:
"I will do everything I can as prime minister to steady the
ship in coming months, but I do not think it would be right for
me to captain that ship."
"There is no need for a precise timetable today, but we
should aim to have a new prime minister in place by the start of
Conservative conference in October."
"The cabinet will meet on Monday, the governor of the Bank
of England is making a statement about the steps it is taking."
