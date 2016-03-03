(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON, March 3 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will use a visit to France on Thursday to argue that
Britain's continued EU membership boosts security, a case likely
to be supported by his host President Francois Hollande.
Cameron has called a referendum on British membership of the
European Union for June 23 and his campaign for the "In" camp is
backed by other leaders of the 28-nation bloc.
"I am convinced that the UK's membership of the EU gives us
greater security and greater capacity to project power
globally," Cameron said in comments released by his office
before the meeting in Amiens, 120 km (75 miles) north of Paris.
"In an ever-more uncertain world, we gain from our
membership of these international organisations."
Cameron said the first Franco-British summit since Islamic
State attacks killed 130 people in Paris last November was "an
opportunity to discuss how we can work even more closely
together to keep our people safe".
This is likely to include closer police and security
cooperation and more sharing of information.
Counter-terrorism, Europe's migration crisis and the
conflicts in Syria and Libya also are expected to be discussed
at the summit, which the French and British foreign, interior
and defence ministers will also attend.
Cameron and Hollande are likely to make a new call for
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and his allies,
including Russia, to stop targeting moderate opposition forces
in Syria. Moscow says its air strikes in Syria are aimed only
against Islamic State militants.
The two leaders are expected to announce a 1.5 billion
pounds ($2.11 billion) project to build a prototype of the next
generation of unmanned aircraft, to which each side will
contribute about 750 million pounds, building on a
120-million-pound joint feasibility study undertaken after the
last summit between Britain and France in 2014.
The Future Combat Air System project is designed to give the
two countries the most advanced vehicle of its kind in Europe.
British companies including BAE Systems, Selex ES and Rolls-
Royce and Dassault Aviation, SNECMA/Safran and Thales in France
are expected to benefit from the project.
($1 = 0.7113 pounds)
