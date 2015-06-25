BRUSSELS, June 25 British Prime Minister David
Cameron called Thursday's summit a "significant milestone" in
the process of determining whether his country would remain in
the European Union.
Cameron is seeking to persuade other EU members to accept
new terms for the United Kingdom before it holds a referendum on
membership by the end of 2017 and will pitch his renegotiation
of Britain's relationship with the European Union at the summit
in Brussels.
"Today marks a significant milestone really in the process
of saying that it's right for Britain to have this renegotiation
and this referendum to address the concerns that the British
people have about Europe and to make sure that British people
have the final say about whether we stay in a reformed European
Union or leave," Cameron said on his arrival.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)