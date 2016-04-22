LONDON, April 22 British Prime David Cameron said on Friday Britain should stick with its allies in Europe and around the world and that their collective power was only amplified by the European Union

"Britain's membership of the EU gives us a powerful tool to deliver on the prosperity and security that our people need and to stand up for the values that our countries share," Cameron told a news conference held with U.S. President Barack Obama.

He added: "Now I think is the time to stay true to those values and to stick together with our friends and allies in Europe and around the world."

