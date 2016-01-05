* Cameron's ruling Conservatives deeply split over Europe
* Cameron wants Britain to stay in a reformed EU
* Referendum on continued EU membership could come this year
(Updates with Cameron quotes)
By Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 5 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Tuesday bowed to pressure to allow government
ministers to campaign to leave the European Union in an upcoming
referendum, heading off the prospect of multiple resignations
from his top team.
Cameron wants to keep Britain in the bloc if he can persuade
other EU leaders to agree to his demands for reform before a
vote expected to take place later this year, though he has
cautioned he could campaign to leave if he doesn't get a deal.
His move to prevent cabinet-level resignations over Europe
means ministers will take opposing sides in the referendum
campaign over an issue that has divided Cameron's Conservative
Party for more than three decades.
"There will be a clear government position but it will be
open to individual ministers to take a different personal
position while remaining part of the government," Cameron told
parliament during an update on his renegotiation.
Cameron said he hoped to reach a deal with other EU leaders
at a Feb 17-18 summit. Ministers would be expected to stick to
the government's existing position until a deal was reached.
A referendum could follow about four months after a deal.
A British exit would rock the Union - already shaken by
differences over migration and the future of the euro zone - by
ripping away its second-largest economy, one of its top two
military powers and by far its richest city, London.
Pressed by lawmakers over his own future, Cameron - who has
said he will not lead his party into the next parliamentary
election due in 2020 - said he would not resign in the event of
a 'no' vote in the EU referendum.
"This is the choice of the British people ... they can
either choose to stay in a reformed European Union or to leave
the European Union and come what may I will continue to lead the
government in the way I have," he said.
"PRETTY EXTRAORDINARY SITUATION"
Europe played a major part in the downfall of two previous
Conservative prime ministers, Margaret Thatcher and John Major.
Around a third of Cameron's lawmakers may be at least toying
with the idea of a British exit while up to a third of the
cabinet - including Home Secretary Theresa May, Business
Secretary Sajid Javid and Work and Pensions Secretary Iain
Duncan Smith - have expressed Eurosceptic sentiments.
Ken Clarke, a former Conservative minister and leading
supporter of the EU, said Cameron's decision was "unfortunate"
and said ministers who disagreed with the official government
line should resign.
"To stay in office, free to actually attack the government
on a fundamental question about Britain's role in the world is a
pretty extraordinary situation," he said.
Cameron's former coalition partners the Liberal Democrats
accused him of putting "internal party strife" above the
national interest in letting ministers campaign for either side.
Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's anti-EU UK
Independence Party, said Cameron had been forced into the move
to hold his party together in the short term.
"He has stopped an explosion but longer term it is going to
be very split by this issue," Farage told the BBC.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Gareth Jones)