BRUSSELS, June 26 Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Friday that he was delighted to have begun a
renegotiation of Britain's membership of the European Union.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels at around 0100 GMT after
hours of talks with other EU leaders on Greece and the migration
crisis, Cameron said:
"It has been a long night and we have discussed some very
important subjects, but above all I am delighted that the
process of British reform and renegotiation and the referendum
that we are going to hold - that process is now properly
underway."
"People always say to me: 'These things aren't possible. You
will never get them done.' Well, once again we have proved we
will get them done: We have started that process."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)