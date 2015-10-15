BRUSSELS Oct 15 Prime Minister David Cameron will detail the changes he wants as part of his planned renegotiation of Britain's ties with the European Union in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk in early November, a Downing Street official said.

Cameron gave a brief update about the status of the renegotiation at the Council meeting in Brussels and then the meeting moved on, the Downing Street official said.

When asked about European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's quip that it takes two to tango, a British official said: "This is not Strictly (Come Dancing) -- this is a renegotiation." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by David Milliken)