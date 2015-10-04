MANCHESTER, England Oct 4 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday that he would campaign to keep Britain in the European Union if other leaders granted him the concessions he wants, but cautioned that if they refused then he ruled nothing out.

"I rule nothing out," Cameron said when asked if he would campaign to leave the EU if he failed to secure the reforms he wants. "But I am confident we will get what we need."

"Look, I am involved in a negotiation," he told the BBC. "I am trying to get for Britain the things that we need and obviously once I have got them I will turn around and make the case for staying in a reformed Europe." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)