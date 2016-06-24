TOKYO, June 24 Canon Inc Chief Executive Fujio Mitarai said on Friday he was "very dismayed" by Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union, saying the move hurt Japan's economic growth prospects.

"In Japan, while we can expect to see a temporary surge in the value of the yen, the U.K.'s decision could also bring a halt to the economic recovery that had been underway," Mitarai, head of the camera and printer maker, said in a statement.

"We look to the Japanese government to implement strong monetary measures."

Europe accounted for 28 percent of Canon's sales in 2015, although it does not provide details by country. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)