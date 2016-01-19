LONDON Jan 19 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said the central bank detected some economic uncertainty
ahead of a referendum on Britain's European Union membership,
but he stressed that investment intentions by businesses
remained sturdy.
"We pick up heightened awareness about upcoming political
events, some of which don't have a timeframe yet, but investment
intentions in businesses outside the energy sector continue to
be robust," Carney said, answering questions following a speech
in London.
Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking to reform Britain's
ties with the bloc before a referendum which he has promised to
hold by the end of 2017 and could take place around the middle
of this year.
(Writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)