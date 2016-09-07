LONDON, Sept 7 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said he was "absolutely serene" about the way the central
bank prepared for a possible Brexit hit to Britain's economy,
before voters decided in June to leave the European Union.
"I am absolutely serene about the ... judgements made both
by the MPC and the FPC," Carney said, referring to the Bank's
monetary and financial policy committees.
Carney came under cricitism from supporters of Brexit in the
run-up to the referendum, and after it, for saying the economy
would face a material slowdown, and possibly a recession, in the
event of an "Out" vote. Economic data has suggested Britain's
economy did not suffer a sharp, immediate hit from the
referendum but is heading for a slowdown.
