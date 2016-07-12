LONDON, July 12 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said the central bank may have to react to a weaker
economic outlook after Britain's decision to leave the European
Union, reinforcing the idea that the BoE is ready to provide the
economy with more stimulus.
"The possibility of the economic outlook softening, that
there is less demand for credit for various reasons and if the
outlook has worsened ... in the judgment of the MPC, there
always could be monetary response if that's consistent with its
remit," Carney told lawmakers.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by)