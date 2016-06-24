* European Union is China's largest trading partner
* Brexit will lose EU about a sixth of its economic output
* Britain "writing itself off, acting recklessly" -Global
Times
(Adds further state media commentary)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, June 24 China on Friday called for
Britain and the European Union to reach agreement as soon as
possible after Britain voted to leave the bloc, while an
influential state-run newspaper warned Britain was becoming a
"small country".
Britain's vote to leave dealt the biggest blow to the
European project of greater unity since World War Two and global
financial markets plunged as results from Thursday's referendum
emerged.
Prior to the vote, China had not directly stated an opinion,
viewing it as an internal matter and saying only that it wanted
to see a strong and stable Europe.
Diplomatic sources, however, said that was coded support for
the now defeated "remain" camp, as the bloc, now China's largest
trading partner, will lose around a sixth of its economic
output.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China
respected the choice of the British people and wanted to work
hard to continue developing ties.
"We hope Britain and the EU can reach a negotiated agreement
at an early date. A prosperous and stable Europe is in all
sides' interests," she told a daily news briefing.
Relations between Britain and China have been warming over
the past few years and economic links have multiplied, in what
both countries refer to as a "golden age" in ties.
Asked about the impact on China's business ties with
Britain, Hua said: "Of course there will be an impact from
Britain choosing to leave the EU.
"The impact will be on all levels, not only on relations
between China and Britain. As to what kind of impact there will
be, I believe all sides will calmly and conscientiously assess
this."
China also wants to see Europe continue to play a proactive
role in international affairs, Hua added.
The Global Times tabloid, published by the ruling Communist
Party's official People's Daily, was blunter.
"This referendum will probably be a landmark event that
proves Britain is heading in the direction of being a small
country with few people, writing itself off as hopeless and
acting recklessly," it said in an editorial.
Though China and Britain have a history of disputes over
human rights and the future of the former British colony of Hong
Kong, export-reliant China values Britain as a strong advocate
for free trade within the EU.
Now that commitment to free trade could be at risk and set
of a global chain reaction, China's Xinhua news agency warned.
"Britain's decision to leave the EU has prised off the first
brick from the mansion of globalisation," it said.
