By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 Citi has become the
latest Wall Street bank to weigh into the campaign to keep
Britain inside the European Union by making a six-figure
donation to the 'in' campaign, a source familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley
N> have already donated six-figure sums to the Britain
Stronger in Europe campaign group, sources have said, as some of
the world's biggest banks fear the impact on their UK operations
of a British exit.
In the last week, Citi has pledged between 200,000 pounds
and 250,000 pounds ($284,500-$355,600), according to the source
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Citi declined to comment.
"We are a political campaign that is lucky enough to be
benefiting from a range of donors and contributors - large and
small," a spokesman for Britain Stronger in Europe said.
"We will be publishing all details of our donations in line
with Electoral Commission requirements in due course."
In the face of growing Euroscepticism among the British
electorate and political pressure from within his own party,
Prime Minister David Cameron promised to hold a referendum on
Britain's EU membership.
Citi's move comes two days before the official campaign
period for the June 23 referendum begins, after which companies
are subject to stricter rules on political communication and
donations.
The donations by heavyweight U.S. banks with strong European
presences reflect the financial sector's acute concerns that
Britain's role as a global financing hub and major trading
centre for the euro could be under threat if it gives up its
membership.
Citi's UK head James Bardrick said in November that being in
Europe was very valuable to the bank and its clients and that
any move would be costly but would not prompt the U.S. bank to
"hot foot" out of Britain.
"We would have to operationally change the business and
reallocate certain businesses back into the EU. That's not
technically impossible...but enormously costly and enormously
inefficient... and will mean the scale of our activities here
will reduce," said Bardrick.
Sky News first reported news of the donation.
($1 = 0.7026 pounds)
