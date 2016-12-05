LONDON Dec 5 Britain will push for a good deal for the financial services sector when the country leaves the European Union, City minister Simon Kirby said on Monday.

"We know there is uncertainty among our businesses," Kirby told an insurance conference.

"We are going to be pressing for a deal that will help...our financial services sector to be successful."

Britain is considering making payments to the European Union after it leaves to achieve the best possible access for businesses to the bloc's markets, Brexit minister David Davis said last week.

Britain's biggest banking lobby group will warn the government in coming weeks it must negotiate a staggered departure from the EU over several years or risk banks leaving the country, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)