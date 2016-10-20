LONDON Oct 20 Clearing of euro-denominated
financial contracts in London would need to comply with European
Union rules to remain there after Britain leaves the bloc,
Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret said on
Thursday.
The European Central Bank has wanted clearing houses for
euro-denominated financial contracts to shift to the euro zone.
London dominates this activity at present.
Dombret told the British Bankers' Association annual
conference that if post-Brexit Britain operates under rules
different to those in the bloc, maintaining euro-denominated
clearing in London would be challenging.
"I would find it hard to believe that governments and
taxpayers would stand behind a policy they have no control
over," Dombret said. "I would expect changes."
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dombret told
reporters he did not expect financial stability in Europe to be
undermined in the medium to long term because of Britain leaving
the EU and the disruption this could cause to continental
customers of banks based in London.
In short-term, however, costs could go up and some products
may not be available, Dombret said.
"In a transition period, there could well be a time when
things become more costly and when not all products are
available all the time with the same sort of competition."
