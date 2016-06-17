NEW YORK, June 17 INTL FCStone Inc has
hiked the amount of cash customers have to deposit with them to
trade gold, silver and sterling futures, a relatively rare step
that shows financial firms are bracing for volatile trading
ahead of Britain's vote on Europe.
In a letter to customers seen by Reuters, the U.S. based
mid-sized commodities and forex brokerage said it will charge
customers 200 percent of the minimum margin set by CME Group Inc
for cleared futures for gold, silver, the British pound
and eurocurrency. It was effective on June 16.
Worries about volatile currency markets have become more
common since the dramatic moves in the Swiss franc in January
2015, which led to conflicts between banks and their clients due
to the absence of market prices for several minutes.
"Increased volatility requires us to take prudent action to
protect our clients from increased market fluctuations," said
Group Treasurer Bruce Fields.
"We believe this is in line with what other market
participants are doing."
In recent weeks, PhillipCapital UK and Saxo Bank have hiked
in currency-related margins in the run-up to a British vote on
membership next Thursday.
But it is relatively unusual for banks and brokers to charge
additional margin for precious metals customers, traders said,
illustrating how growing concern about the outcome of the vote
and the potential for sharp one-off price moves has extended
into commodities markets.
The outcome of the vote is seen as increasingly hard to
predict.
Exchange margins are based on historic volatility, so the
broker adjusted for current or expected market conditions,
Fields said.
If other companies follow suit, the additional financial
burden on precious metal investors could curb liquidity and roil
markets further.
"This move could force some existing positions to liquidate
or move elsewhere, which is not something that would be done
lightly," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals
trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
UK shoppers have flocked to the safe-haven metal fearing the
country will vote to leave the union, boosting demand for
bullion bars and coins.
Bullion prices soared to fresh two-year highs of $1,315 per
ounce on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it
would be less aggressive in tightening monetary policy next
year.
Speculative investors are holding their biggest bullish
position in gold futures in nearly five years, data on Friday
showed.
Based on CME's initial margins, an INTL FCStone customer
would have to fork out a whopping $9,900 to trade one contract
of gold and $10,560 for one lot of silver. One
lot equates to 100 ounces of gold, worth about $130,000, and
5,000 ounces of silver, worth $87,000.
Margins are charged to ensure customers can meet their
obligations.