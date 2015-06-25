UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS, June 25 European Union leaders will review the state of negotiations with Britain on its EU membership in six months time, according to draft conclusions of a summit where David Cameron will on Thursday formally launch his demands for reform of the bloc.
"The UK Prime Minister set out his plans for an (in/out) referendum in the UK," read a two-sentence section of the draft summit communique, seen by Reuters. "The European Council agreed to revert to the matter in December."
A regular EU summit is scheduled for Dec. 17-18. The next Council of leaders is on Oct. 15-16.
Thursday's summit marks the formal start of Britain's latest renegotiation of its ties with the EU, the world's largest economic bloc, though Cameron is expected only to give a brief outline of his vision on Thursday evening. He has promised a referendum on membership by 2017, after seeking EU reforms. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
