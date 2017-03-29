By Costas Pitas
| LONDON, March 29
LONDON, March 29 Ford and Ryanair
warned on Wednesday of the risks of Brexit including disruption
to flights and tariffs on cars which could hurt Britain and
damage businesses, on the day the prime minister was launching
divorce proceedings from the EU.
U.S. carmaker Ford, Britain's biggest automotive
engine-maker, low-cost airline Ryanair and German media group
Bertlesmann issued warnings as Britain began two years
of formal EU talks.
Ford, a major beneficiary of free trade across the
continent where it builds cars in Germany and vans in Turkey,
warned that Theresa May must retain unfettered trade.
"Any deal must include securing tariff-free trade with the
wider Customs Union and not just the EU27, whilst retaining
access to the best talent and resources," Ford of Europe
president Jim Farley said.
"It also is critical that a transitional period is put in
place to ensure that customers are not penalized and to maintain
free trade."
Turkey is not part of the EU but is in the EU customs union.
Most international firms which publicly expressed an opinion
ahead of last June's referendum backed Britain remaining in the
European Union, fearful of extra costs, trade barriers and
unpredictable currency swings.
May has said she will take Britain out of the European
single market but will seek the best possible access to the
European markets and establish better trade ties with other
nations.
Since the Brexit vote, some firms have announced major
investments in Britain with Facebook saying it would hire
more staff and Google announcing a new flagship building in
London.
But others are concerned that trading conditions vital to
their operations could be lost.
Irish airline Ryanair said flights between Britain
and the European Union risk being suspended in 2019 if Britain
does not prioritise a new aviation deal.
Britain will have to renegotiate access to the single
aviation market, whereby airlines based in the EU have the right
to fly to and from any country in the bloc or even within other
member states.
German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said on
Tuesday it may have to reconsider London as the base for its
intellectual property operations.
"We have made an impact analysis," Chief Executive Thomas
Rabe said.
"In about a year's time we will have to come to a decision,
when the impact of the Brexit will become more clear."
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin and Harro
Ten Wolde and Jörn Poltz in Berlin; editing by Stephen Addison)