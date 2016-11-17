BRUSSELS Nov 17 Britain should keep
contributing to the European Union's seven-year budget until the
end of the budgetary period in 2020, even though Britain could
leave the EU in 2019, Poland's deputy foreign minister Konrad
Szymanski said.
"I think the EU will stand on the position that in the
current financial framework Britain's budget contributions
should be upheld" Szymanski told reporters on Thursday.
Negotiations on the terms of Britain's exit from the
28-nation bloc will only start next year, once London submits
formal notice it wants to leave following a referendum last
June.
(Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop)