June 26 British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
sacked his shadow foreign secretary, Hilary Benn, on Sunday, The
Observer newspaper said, after it revealed he was preparing to
lead a coup against the party boss.
"It is understood that Benn had called fellow MPs over the
weekend to suggest that he would ask Corbyn to stand down if
there was significant support for a move against him," the
newspaper said. "He had also asked shadow cabinet colleagues to
join him in resigning if Corbyn ignored that request."
A spokesman for Benn declined to comment, the newspaper
added.
Corbyn informed Benn that he was sacking him because he had
lost the Labour leader's trust, the newspaper quoted a Corbyn
spokesman as saying.
