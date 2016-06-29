BRIEF-Celadon Group qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Celadon Group reports December quarter results and declares dividend
LONDON, June 29 Conservative Party leadership candidate Stephen Crabb on Wednesday played down the chances calling a snap national election if he succeeds Prime Minister David Cameron.
Asked whether he would call a general election, Crabb said: "The answer to the question of instability is not to create further uncertainty." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing byGuy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Celadon Group reports December quarter results and declares dividend
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
* EP Energy announces pricing of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025