(Corrects CEO quote to show 2,000 figure refers to jobs cut,
not number of employees in London)
LONDON, Sept 28 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Wednesday that his bank is
relatively well-placed to deal with the impact of Britain's vote
to leave the European Union.
Credit Suisse's EU investment banking business is run out of
London but Thiam said the Swiss lender had already been scaling
back its presence in the city.
"We had, since last year, announced a plan to reduce our
footprint in London. We have eliminated about 2,000 jobs in
London at this point in the year. Our strategy was to
deemphasise London," he said at the Bloomberg Markets
conference.
Many investment banks use their London hubs to run their EU
operations, relying on the passporting system that allows them
to operate across the bloc while being regulated just in
Britain. The Brexit vote could threaten those arrangements,
though Thiam said Credit Suisse should not face a severe hit to
its business.
"We will not be very impacted by passporting. Around 15-20
pct of volumes will be impacted."
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)