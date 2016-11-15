LONDON Nov 15 British builder Crest Nicholson said its sales rate fell due to the Brexit vote and the higher selling price of its homes, but that it remained on track for full-year revenue of 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion).

The company, which recorded a 5 percent rise in the number of homes it built in the 12 months to the end of October to 2,870, said its underlying sales rate per outlet per week fell to an average of 0.81 from 0.90 last year.

"Either side of the referendum on UK membership of the EU, sales volumes temporarily reduced alongside an increase in the level of cancellations, as uncertainties... had an impact on purchaser confidence," the firm said.

But the firm said by the beginning of August sales had returned to last year's levels and rose in October.

