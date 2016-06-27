LONDON, June 27 Big banks were slashing or preparing to slash their forecasts for eastern European currencies on Monday in the wake of Britain's vote to quit the European Union, with Poland's zloty seen falling as much as 10 percent over the next year.

Barclays led the way saying that in line with its post Brexit scenarios, it had chopped its year-end zloty forecasts to 4.70 per euro and to 4.90 in 12 months time, down over 10 percent compared to the current market rate of 4.45 per euro.

UniCredit, the biggest foreign bank in eastern Europe, said its forecast for the zloty to rise to 4.20 per euro by the end of the year was being revised. Commerzbank was in the process of reviewing its numbers, too. Morgan Stanley said it had an indicative year-end projection of around 4.675 zlotys per euro.

"We are working on the negative Brexit scenarios now which imply much weaker FX relative to the euro and to the dollar," said Barclay's strategist Aroop Chatterjee.

It is the economic linkages that are causing the shifts. More than 1.5 million eastern Europeans live in the UK and billions of pounds, zloty, forint and crown's worth of trade go between Britain and the various economies.

The region is also a major recipient of EU funding which is likely to fall from 2020 onwards if the UK is no longer paying in. That in turn could also add fuel to the current rise in anti-EU sentiment in Poland and Hungary.

Not all banks however see falls in the region's currencies.

Goldman Sachs has cut its 12-month forecasts to 4.25 zloty and 320 forint per euro versus previous projections of 4.10 and 318, but even at these new lower levels that would mean a zloty rise and no move in the forint.

Societe Generale too sees both edging up, the zloty to 4.40 per euro by the end of the year and the forint to 3.16 per euro.

Analysts at HSBC say they are roughly comfortable with their forecast of a zloty at 4.60 per euro by the end of the year too, although they are back at the bearish end of the spectrum as they see a drop from here.

"We are fairly happy with the views we don't see a massive shift," said HSBC strategist Dominic Bunning. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)