PRAGUE, June 24 Great Britain and the rest of Europe can handle short-term market shocks in the aftermath of London's decision to leave the European Union, Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said in a statement posted on the bank's website on Friday.

Britain has voted to leave the European Union, forcing the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since World War Two.

Global financial markets plunged as results from Thursday's referendum showed a near 52-48 percent split for leaving. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)