PRAGUE, June 24 Great Britain and the rest of
Europe can handle short-term market shocks in the aftermath of
London's decision to leave the European Union, Czech central
bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said in a statement posted on
the bank's website on Friday.
Britain has voted to leave the European Union, forcing the
resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the
biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since
World War Two.
Global financial markets plunged as results from Thursday's
referendum showed a near 52-48 percent split for leaving.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)