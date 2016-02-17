PRAGUE Feb 17 The European Union must reach a
deal with Britain over EU reforms at a summit starting on
Thursday to give enough time for a campaign to keep the British
in the bloc, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on
Wednesday.
The Czech Republic and other central European countries have
been critical of proposals to change child support payments and
temporarily restrict EU workers' entry to Britain, leaving tough
talks still ahead.
"I think a deal must be done now, at this European Council,"
Sobotka told a news conference after a government meeting.
"So that we give the British prime minister and government
enough time to lead their campaign, before the British
referendum, in order to be able to explain the fundamentals of
the agreement to British citizens."
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)