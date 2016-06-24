PRAGUE, June 24 The European Union must change quickly not just because Britain has voted to leave the bloc but to strengthen support for its citizens, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday.

Sobotka said the British vote did not mean the end of the EU and the bloc should agree Britain's leaving "quickly and rationally".

"The European Union must change quickly," he said on his Facebook page.

"Not because Britain has left, but because the European project needs much stronger support of its citizens. Europe must be more ready to act, be flexible, less bureaucratic and much more sensible to the diversity that the 27 member states represent."

