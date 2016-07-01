MADRID, July 1 Spain's acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said on Friday he didn't believe the Czech Republic should hold a referendum on its membership of the European Union, as suggested by its president.

"It is a very bad idea," he said, asked for his opinion after Czech President Milos Zeman called for the country to have its say on its membership of the EU and of NATO, even though he said he wanted the Czech Republic to remain in both organisations.

The EU is struggling to contain the political and economic fallout of Britain's decision last week to leave the bloc. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Writing by Sarah White)