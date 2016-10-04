BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 4 The British government will negotiate one deal for when it leaves the European Union, the country's Brexit minister, David Davis, said on Tuesday, rejecting a suggestion that it could try to secure sector-by-sector deals.

Davis, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference, said he expected the other 27 EU member states to be pragmatic over the Brexit talks and that there was no need to negotiate separate deals for the financial sector and automakers among others. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kylie MacLellan)