LONDON, March 30 Britain was in not seeking to
threaten Europe when it said cooperation in fighting terrorism
would be weakened if it left the European Union without a
comprehensive deal, Brexit minister David Davis said on
Thursday.
Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the formal Brexit
process on Wednesday with a letter to the EU Council President
Donald Tusk that said "our cooperation in the fight against
crime and terrorism would be weakened" if Britain leaves the EU
without a new deal.
"This is not a threat," Davis told BBC Radio on Thursday.
"This is a statement of the fact that this will be harmful for
both of us... if we don't get a deal. It's an argument for
having a deal."
"We're after a fully comprehensive deal that covers trade,
covers security, covers all the aspects of our existing
relationship and tries to preserve as much of the benefits for
everybody as we can."
"That I think is a perfectly reasonable point to make, and
not in any sense a threat," he said.
