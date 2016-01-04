LONDON Jan 4 The majority of big British
businesses that favour Britain remaining in the European Union
has dwindled over the last six months, according to a quarterly
survey of chief financial officers published on Monday.
Accountancy firm Deloitte said 62 percent of CFOs from FTSE
350 and other large private companies backed Britain's continued
membership of the EU, down from 74 percent in the second quarter
of 2015.
The survey also showed business confidence fell to its
lowest level since 2012, with companies putting more emphasis on
cost cutting rather than expanding through acquisitions or
raising capital expenditure.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised a referendum by
the end of 2017 on whether Britain should stay in the EU but
last month gave a strong hint he hopes to hold the vote in 2016.
"A clear majority of CFOs continue to favour the UK
remaining in the EU, but the proportion of those expressing
unqualified support has fallen. This mirrors what we have seen
from the broader public in opinion polls in the last six
months," David Sproul, Deloitte's chief executive said.
A poll of Britons published last month showed nearly half
are leaning towards voting to leave the EU.
Just over half of CFOs expect to see revenue growth in 2016,
the lowest proportion in two-and-a-half years and down from
around two-thirds in the third quarter of last year, Deloitte
said.
Still, 68 percent said they were optimistic about British
economic growth in 2016.
A separate survey from the Confederation of British Industry
showed Britain's economy finished 2015 strongly, although it
warned there were significant risks from the global economy.
Hurt by slow demand for exports from a flagging global
economy, gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the third
quarter, matching its lowest rate since late 2012 when Britain
was struggling to recover from the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Janet Lawrence)