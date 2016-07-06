COPENHAGEN, July 6 Interest rates on Danish government bonds fell to the lowest level ever on Wednesday as investors flocked to the AAA-rated country in the wake of renewed worries over the global economic fallout from Britain's vote to leave the EU.

The yield on Denmark's 10-year benchmark bond fell to below zero for the first time, following countries like Germany, Switzerland and - as of Wednesday - Japan.

"In recent weeks, fear of an economic crisis in the wake of the British EU exit has made even more investors seek refuge in safe bonds, and that has pressured yields to new lows," Sydbank chief economist Jacob Graven said in note.

Also on Wednesday an auction over Danish government bonds resulted in the lowest ever yields on the new two- and ten-year papers under the hammer.

Danish interest rates were low already before the British referendum reflecting weak growth prospects in Denmark and abroad, and the European Central Bank's (ECB) highly accommodative monetary policy.

Denmark, whose crown is pegged to the euro, was in recession in the second half of 2015, but has regained some growth momentum in the first quarter of this year.

The crown briefly strengthened to its strongest level against the euro since 2003 shortly after the result of the British vote was announced.

In June the Danish central bank sold 25 billion crowns ($3.7 billion) for foreign currency to weaken the crown that had strengthened to the upper end of the tight band to the euro the central bank has kept it within for decades.

($1 = 6.7260 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Richard Balmforth)