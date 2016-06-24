FRANKFURT, June 24 Deutsche Bank's Chief Executive John Cryan said that Germany's flagship lender, which has a strong presence in the UK, was well prepared for Britian's exit from the European Union.

"I'm afraid that this is not such a good day for Europe. At this stage, we cannot fully foresee the consequences, but there's no doubt that they will be negative on all sides," the Briton said.

Cryan also urged policymakers to work on recouping the attractiveness of the European project, which has brought peace and prosperity for more than 50 years.

"It's a clear signal to the EU to get closer to its people and to strengthen democracy."

Shares of Deutsche Bank were indicated to start trading 15 percent lower.

Separately, the German Banking Association BDB, where Cryan is a board member, said it expects financial centres in continental Europe to gain importance in the medium term following Britain's exit. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)