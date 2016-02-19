BRUSSELS Feb 19 There is a "good chance" European Union leaders will be able to finalise a deal for Britain on Friday evening that would enable the country to stay in the 28-nation bloc, an EU official said.

"There is some progress on most issues, but there are issues that are still outstanding," said the official on the second day of talks on what concessions the EU should offer Britain to allow Prime Minister David Cameron to campaign to stay in.

"We think there is a chance, a good chance, that we can wrap up talks, hopefully over dinner tonight," the official said. The leaders were due to reconvene at the dinner table at 1900 GMT.

Earlier another official said talks were at a critical juncture and leaders had been asked to book hotels for an extra night as negotiations could extend into Saturday. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Taylor)