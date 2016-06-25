LONDON, June 25 Britain should begin informal negotiations on a full settlement governing its post-exit relationship with the European Union before invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the chief executive of the Vote Leave campaign said on Saturday.

"We don't think there is a need to swiftly invoke Article 50," Matthew Elliott, the chief executive of Vote Leave, told Reuters in an interview.

"Its best for the dust to settle over the summer and during that time for there to be informal negotiations with other states," he said.

Elliott said the full settlement on Britain's exit would include all aspects of the relationship, including the British contribution to the EU, access to the single market, extradition agreements and so-called passporting for financial services.

"There is no reason why a sensible arrangement couldn't be put in place for passporting to continue," he said.